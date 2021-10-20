Advertisement

Colorado Springs Utilities proposes increases to natural gas and electric rates, customers could see increase starting November 1

Tips and tricks for keeping energy bills down
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities customers could see an increase to their energy bills starting in November.

On Wednesday, the Utilities Board discussed a proposed increase to natural gas and electric rates. The rates still need to be approved by the Colorado Springs City Council, but if they are customers could see about a $28.52 per month increase to their bills starting Nov. 1 based on a sample residential bill.

“We know this is a difficult time for our customers and we have programs to help,” Colorado Springs Utilities wrote on social media. “If you need assistance, please contact us.”

Click here for customer assistance: LEAP, Project COPE and Energy Outreach Colorado.

Click here for Flexible Payment Plans (one-time extensions and installment plans).

Click here for efficiency tips and rebates.

“Despite our planning and mitigation efforts, we are still subject to natural gas market volatility like other gas buyers,” CSU posted to its website.

