Advertisement

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:13 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said.

The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement.

The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention.

DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others.

Mayorkas was with President Joe Biden Saturday at the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol, standing on the podium between first lady Jill Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation underway after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
Colorado Springs woman deal with parosmia after having COVID-19
‘It’s all repulsive’: Colorado woman’s sense of smell distorted after having COVID-19
Utah Police were told Brian Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before they questioned the couple in...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Coroner announces Petito was strangled
File photo.
Colorado woman, teen die after two vehicles collide on I-70
Crime scene at Bonfoy and Boulder on Oct. 16, 2021.
Man arrested after driver found dead from gunshot at scene of Springs traffic crash

Latest News

Suspect in vandalism/burglaries of Manitou Springs businesses.
$1,000 reward offered in the vandalism or burglary of 5 businesses in Manitou Springs
People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Biden’s climate plan at risk, Democrats race to strike deal
A vaccine is prepped.
US high court won’t stop vaccines for Maine health workers
Christopher Ryan Bayless
Suspect identified following officer-involved shooting at Palmer Park in early October