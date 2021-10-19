Advertisement

US high court won’t stop vaccines for Maine health workers

A vaccine is prepped.
A vaccine is prepped.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:21 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an emergency appeal aimed at stopping a vaccine requirement for Maine health care workers.

Justice Stephen Breyer rejected the emergency appeal Tuesday but left the door open to try again as the clock ticks on Maine’s mandate. The state will begin enforcing it Oct. 29. Workers who don’t comply risk losing their jobs. It was the first time the Supreme Court weighed in on a statewide vaccine mandate.

The court previously rejected challenges of vaccine requirements for New York City teachers and Indiana University staff and students. 

