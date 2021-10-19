SHARE IF YOU CARE: Ring found in Colorado, woman hopes to reunite it with the rightful owner

(KKTV) - A woman who was taking a road trip to celebrate her 30th wedding anniversary is hoping to reunite what is likely a priceless ring to the rightful owner.

Lesley reached out to 11 News over the weekend. She and her husband made a stop while traveling along I-25 on Oct. 8 when she discovered a ring in a gutter. At the time, Lesley thought it might just be a cheap piece of jewelry because of where it was located and the size of the diamond.

When Lesley and her husband returned home, she decided to take the ring to a jeweler who discovered the piece is worth about $1,000 and had been worn for a “long time.”

“Somebody somewhere lost this ring,” Lesley explained to 11 News about why she’s taking the time to find the rightful owner. “After 30 years, I know what mine means to me.”

We are choosing to not share the exact location Lesley found the ring. The location where the ring was found was close to I-25 and was between the New Mexico Border and Denver. We also have other details about the ring we are withholding in hopes the rightful owner will reach out with the additional information.

If you believe this ring belongs to you, contact Tony Keith at KKTV, 719-930-847 or via email at AKeith@kktv.com.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.