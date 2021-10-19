Advertisement

Poodle transformed into a skeleton by a Colorado groomer is why the internet exists

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs is stealing the spotlight this Halloween!

A standard poodle named Lyssa went from fashionista to a spooky skeleton thanks to a talented groomer in Colorado who runs “Mutt’Stache’s Mobile Grooming.” Emily shared the photo to a community Facebook group and Lyssa the poodle became an instant internet sensation.

“I had asked several times for dog groomers that also do dog safe dye jobs,” Emily wrote online. “Well I found one, [Stubby’s Dog Wash & Grooming Salon where the groomer sometimes works.] I can not sing the praise for Calista the groomer loud enough! Such an amazing job and experience!”

Emily adds Lyssa loves being groomed and approved of her new look.

11 News reached out to Calista and learned this is likely her most distinguished work of dog-grooming art! The best part, Lyssa’s birthday falls on Halloween!

It’s not every day I get to have this much creative fun but I sure love when I get to play with some color! This girl’s birthday is on Halloween and her momma wanted her to celebrate in style this year! 😍😍

Posted by Mutt'Stache's Mobile Grooming on Sunday, October 17, 2021

