Man stops robber with pepper spray

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man stopped a would-be robber Monday morning when he pepper-sprayed him in the face.

Police say this ultimately led to the suspect’s capture when he had to stop and wash his face.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Academy at 9:30 a.m. on reports of a robbery in progress.

“The caller was out of breath and not providing much information,” police said.

When officers got on scene and located the caller, they learned he had narrowly escaped being robbed.

“He had been approached by a male unknown to him who demanded items he had just purchased at a nearby business,” police said.

But the victim was carrying pepper spray and immediately used it. The suspect fled and allegedly attempted to carjack a nearby person before darting into a business bathroom to get the chemicals off his face.

Officers found him and took the suspect into custody without incident. He has been identified by police as 29-year-old Jeremy Thomas.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

