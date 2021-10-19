Advertisement

Large charter plane crashes outside Houston; all on board survive

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KATY, Texas (KKTV) - A charter plane carrying about 20 people was incinerated after crashing in Houston suburb Tuesday morning.

Miraculously, not a single person on board was killed and only one minor injury was reported.

Sister station CBS Houston reports the plane went down in Katy, an outer suburb of Houston off of I-10. The plane crashed upon takeoff from the Houston Executive Airport.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

