Large charter plane crashes outside Houston; all on board survive

KATY, Texas (KKTV) - A charter plane carrying about 20 people was incinerated after crashing in Houston suburb Tuesday morning.

Miraculously, not a single person on board was killed and only one minor injury was reported.

Sister station CBS Houston reports the plane went down in Katy, an outer suburb of Houston off of I-10. The plane crashed upon takeoff from the Houston Executive Airport.

WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-80 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north. Early reports indicate that all 19 passengers and crew safely exited the aircraft with a report of 1 injury. AVOID THE AREA. — Waller County OEM (@wallercountyoem) October 19, 2021

