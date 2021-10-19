Kids OK after school bus is involved in 3-vehicle crash in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No students were hurt when three vehicles including a school bus crashed in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

Police say the District 11 bus was inadvertently involved, having been traveling near the intersection of Carefree and Rio Vista when a car ran a red light and crashed into a second vehicle. One of those two vehicles then spun into the front end of the passing school bus.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. while the bus was en route to school. Police tell 11 News another bus drove to the crash scene and picked the students up.

Minor injuries were reported to some of the people in the other vehicles.

The crash scene was cleared shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.