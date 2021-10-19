Indecent exposure

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted sex offender is facing new charges after he allegedly followed a woman around a Pueblo Walmart while touching himself.

The victim told police the man kept trying to look up her dress but was scared off when she confronted him. The man fled the store, tailed by loss prevention officers until he boarded a city bus. His getaway was short; police met him at the city bus transfer station. After first giving a false name, police said they were able to identify him as 38-year-old Robert Locey, a sex offender with a warrant from Tennessee for failing to register.

Locey is now looking at charges of harassment, criminal impersonation, and failure to register as a sex offender in Colorado.

The incident was reported at the Walmart on Dillon Drive Monday afternoon.

