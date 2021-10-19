Family of Elijah McClain reaches settlement with City of Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News partner CBS Denver is reporting the attorneys for Sheneen McClain, the mother of Elijah McClain, reached a settlement with the City of Aurora.

Elijah went to a store in Aurora on the night of Aug. 24, 2019 when he was stopped by police, the officers were responding to a 911 call about a “suspicious person.” Click here to view footage of the incident provided by Aurora Police. Click here for the 911 call.

Moments after arriving at the scene, police took Elijah into custody because they believed he was acting suspicious and he didn’t stop when officers told him to. Elijah told them during the encounter he didn’t stop because his music was on and couldn’t hear them. As police restrained him, paramedics injected him with ketamine to subdue him soon after they arrived on scene. Elijah had a medical incident on his way to the hospital and was taken off life support days later.

On Monday, the attorney for Sheneen announced they had reached an unspecified settlement with the city. Click here to read more from 11 News partner CBS Denver.

Criminal charges against the officers and paramedics are still pending.

