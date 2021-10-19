Advertisement

Family of Elijah McClain reaches settlement with City of Aurora

Body camera footage from the encounter involving police and Elijah McClain in 2019.
Body camera footage from the encounter involving police and Elijah McClain in 2019.(Aurora Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News partner CBS Denver is reporting the attorneys for Sheneen McClain, the mother of Elijah McClain, reached a settlement with the City of Aurora.

Elijah went to a store in Aurora on the night of Aug. 24, 2019 when he was stopped by police, the officers were responding to a 911 call about a “suspicious person.” Click here to view footage of the incident provided by Aurora Police. Click here for the 911 call.

Moments after arriving at the scene, police took Elijah into custody because they believed he was acting suspicious and he didn’t stop when officers told him to. Elijah told them during the encounter he didn’t stop because his music was on and couldn’t hear them. As police restrained him, paramedics injected him with ketamine to subdue him soon after they arrived on scene. Elijah had a medical incident on his way to the hospital and was taken off life support days later.

On Monday, the attorney for Sheneen announced they had reached an unspecified settlement with the city. Click here to read more from 11 News partner CBS Denver.

Criminal charges against the officers and paramedics are still pending.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation underway after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
7 car crash closes major Colorado Springs road.
Driver arrested for DUI after causing 8-car collision in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs woman deal with parosmia after having COVID-19
‘It’s all repulsive’: Colorado woman’s sense of smell distorted after having COVID-19
Crime scene at Bonfoy and Boulder on Oct. 16, 2021.
Victim found dead from gunshot at scene of Springs traffic crash
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Several injured after shots were fired outside Colorado Springs bar

Latest News

Christopher Ryan Bayless
Suspect identified following officer-involved shooting at Palmer Park in early October
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation underway after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
A woman is hoping to find the rightful owner of a ring she found.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Ring found in Colorado, woman hopes to reunite it with the rightful owner
10.18.21
Windy Tuesday ahead...