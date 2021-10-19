Advertisement

Enormous apartment fire burning in Boulder

Fire burning at an apartment building in Boulder on Oct. 19, 2021.
Fire burning at an apartment building in Boulder on Oct. 19, 2021.(Boulder Fire-Rescue)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:55 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in a Boulder apartment building.

More than 80 units are impacted.

This is a developing story and we are working fast to learn more.

