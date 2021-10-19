Enormous apartment fire burning in Boulder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:55 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in a Boulder apartment building.
More than 80 units are impacted.
UPDATE: Right now we have NO reported injuries. There are 83 units affected and agencies have been able to knock down the fire immensely since we first arrived. Please continue to avoid the area. Video taken by BFR #Boulder pic.twitter.com/k492uuFItf— Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) October 19, 2021
This is a developing story and we are working fast to learn more.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.