Apply to Colorado colleges for free starting Tuesday through Thursday for Free Application Days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, students! You can apply Colorado colleges for free starting Tuesday.

11 News spoke with CU Boulder admissions about Colorado Free Application Days from Oct. 19 through Oct. 21. It was formerly only one day, but was expanded to three for 2021.

“It is a monetary obligation and commitment by a family to apply to multiple schools, so family, especially a low-resourced family, might say, ‘Okay, we’ll you can go to the local community college, or you can go to the local university,’” said Clark Brigger, executive director for CU Boulder admissions. “It allows them to apply to so many different schools.”

All 32 state colleges and universities, and some private schools, are participating. Undergraduate students, including first-time freshman, transfer students, returning students and applicants seeking a second bachelor’s degree are eligible. Applicants for graduate-level programs are not eligible.

Local and large college/university waiver codes:

University of Colorado-Boulder: Within the CU Boulder Member Questions section, you’ll see this required prompt: Do you intend to use one of these school-specific fee waivers? Choose Colorado Free Application Days (Colorado residents only) in the dropdown. You will then see another required field: Please provide your University of Colorado Boulder fee waiver code here. Enter FreeAppDaysCO in the field provided.

University of Colorado-Colorado Springs: Within the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) Member Questions section, you’ll see this required prompt: Do you intend to use one of these school-specific fee waivers? Choose Colorado Free Application Day (Colorado residents only) in the dropdown. You will then see another required field asking for your fee waiver code here. Enter FreeAppDayCO in the field provided and your fee will be waived.

Colorado State University-Fort Collins: Within the CSU Member Questions section, you’ll see this required prompt: Are you eligible for a CSU application fee waiver through one (or more) of the following affiliations? Choose Colorado Free Application Days (Colorado residents only) in the dropdown.

Colorado State University-Pueblo: Enter the code FreeAppDayCO on the Fee Waiver page of the application.

Colorado College: No application fee required; applying is free year-round.

Pikes Peak Community College: No application fee required; applying is free year-round.

Pueblo Community College: No application fee required; applying is free year-round.

