Advertisement

4-year-old boy survives 70-foot fall off a cliff without major injuries

Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.
Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.(Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:15 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTON, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old boy who fell off a 70-foot cliff at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky suffered a few scratches and bruises, but walked away without any severe injuries.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team says the boy and his parents were hiking Friday near Princess Arch when he slipped and fell, hitting “multiple ledges” before landing about 70 feet below.

The father scrambled after the boy. When authorities arrived, they were relieved to find the boy alert and talking.

“He was very talkative, and very interested in superheroes. The only superhero present was him,” the nonprofit organization wrote on Facebook.

Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.

The sandstone arches and towering cliffs southeast of Lexington attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Officials say a 4-year-old slipped and fell during a family hiking trip.
Officials say a 4-year-old slipped and fell during a family hiking trip.(Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation underway after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
Colorado Springs woman deal with parosmia after having COVID-19
‘It’s all repulsive’: Colorado woman’s sense of smell distorted after having COVID-19
Utah Police were told Brian Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before they questioned the couple in...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Coroner announces Petito was strangled
File photo.
Colorado woman, teen die after two vehicles collide on I-70
Colorado Springs Utilities
Heating bills could be more than 50% higher this winter: CLICK HERE for utility bill assistance options

Latest News

Fire burning at an apartment building in Boulder on Oct. 19, 2021.
Enormous apartment fire burning in Boulder
Authorities say the mother of Elijah Lewis and an accomplice engaged in witness tampering.
Mother, man arrested in connection with missing child case in N.H.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday at age 84; he opened up to journalist Bob...
Colin Powell in July interview: 'Don't feel sorry for God's sakes'