$1,000 reward offered in the vandalism or burglary of 5 businesses in Manitou Springs

Suspect in vandalism/burglaries of Manitou Springs businesses.
Suspect in vandalism/burglaries of Manitou Springs businesses.(Manitou Springs Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are reaching out to the public for help after five businesses in Manitou Springs were targeted recently.

The Manitou Springs Police Department needs help identifying a person of interest in the burglary and/or vandalism of the businesses in the last three months.

The individual pictured at the top of this article is described as a white man, bald, with a thin build standing at about 5-foot-8. A $1,000 reward is being offered by the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.

“The Manitou Springs Police Department is committed to holding whoever is responsible for these crimes accountable” Interim Chief of Police Bill Otto said. Chief Otto then continued “It is heartbreaking to see independent local businesses becoming the victim of such a senseless crime.”

Call (719)-634-STOP (7867) with any useful information. You can remain anonymous.

