WATCH: Sen. Bennet and Rep. Crow discuss Colorado’s role in space operations

PETERSON SPACE COMMAND, Colo. (KKTV) - U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and Colorado U.S. Representative Jason Crow will hold a virtual press call highlighting Colorado as the nexus of national security space operations.

11 News will stream the discussion live in this article starting at about 3 p.m. on Monday.

Sen. Bennet and Rep. Crow will also discuss how Colorado’s leadership in space and national security innovation position it as the most strategic location to permanently base the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

