Advertisement

WATCH: Sen. Bennet and Rep. Crow discuss Colorado’s role in space operations

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSON SPACE COMMAND, Colo. (KKTV) - U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and Colorado U.S. Representative Jason Crow will hold a virtual press call highlighting Colorado as the nexus of national security space operations.

11 News will stream the discussion live in this article starting at about 3 p.m. on Monday.

Sen. Bennet and Rep. Crow will also discuss how Colorado’s leadership in space and national security innovation position it as the most strategic location to permanently base the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 car crash closes major Colorado Springs road.
Driver arrested for DUI after causing 8-car collision in Colorado Springs
Crime scene at Bonfoy and Boulder on Oct. 16, 2021.
Victim found dead from gunshot at scene of Springs traffic crash
Driver injures 9 including self in wrong-way crash near Monument on I-25
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Several injured after shots were fired outside Colorado Springs bar
Colorado Springs woman deal with parosmia after having COVID-19
‘It’s all repulsive’: Colorado woman’s sense of smell distorted after having COVID-19

Latest News

This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation underway after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students faces at a Colorado Springs school
Driver injures 9 including self in wrong-way crash near Monument on I-25
Fire weather conditions to kick off the week
Windy days ahead...
flu shot
Polis, Colorado lawmakers discuss heightened importance of flu shot due to COVID-19