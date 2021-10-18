Advertisement

Polis, Colorado lawmakers discuss heightened importance of flu shot due to COVID-19

By KKTV
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera and other members of the Colorado General Assembly discussed Monday the importance of getting a flu shot this year due to the strains on Colorado’s hospital capacity from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Polis then received his flu shot from a mobile bus that was parked outside the state capitol in Denver.

Currently more than 1,000 people are hospitalized in Colorado due to COVID-19.

In El Paso County, flu shots are available at El Paso County Public Health; call (179) 578-3199, option 5 for more information or to make an appointment. Public Health also has a mobile vaccination van that is able to provide flu shots at worksites, schools, community events, and more. The van can be requested by filling out this form.

