How to save money on gas as prices continue to stay high

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have noticed the prices at the pump continue to be high.

According to AAA, “high crude prices (above $80 per barrel) remain the main culprit for rising pump prices. As crude prices remain elevated, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

In Colorado, the average gas price Monday (October 18, 2021) is $3.523. One year ago, on the same day (October 18, 2020), the average gas price was $2.245.

“The higher crude prices really raises the cost of producing gasoline. So, what we’re seeing is crude is really high right now and that is why gasoline is still high and it’s unclear when those prices are going to come down because we’re not seeing more production,” said Cassie Tanner of AAA Colorado.

AAA also attributes the high gas prices to increased demand as more people are out on the road, and the driver shortage across the country.

Here are some AAA tips on how to save some money at the pump:

-Combine your errands in one trip to limit driving time.

-Shop around for best gas prices.

-Remove excess weight from car.

-Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding could impact your miles per hour output.

