Heating bills could be more than 50% higher this winter: CLICK HERE for utility bill assistance options

Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:49 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heating bills could be as much as 54% higher this winter compared to last winter across the U.S., according to the Associated Press.
The AP says that’s due to rising heating oil and natural gas prices, industry-wide. Their article also addresses inflation as a factor.
These programs can help qualifying people who are concerned about paying their utility bill this winter:
- LEAP (Low-income Energy Assistance Program)
- COPE for Colorado Springs Utilities customers financially impacted by a personal crisis.
- HEAP (Home Efficiency Assistance Program) Colorado Springs Utilities
