Advertisement

Heating bills could be more than 50% higher this winter: CLICK HERE for utility bill assistance options

Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities(KKTV)
By Melissa Henry
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:49 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heating bills could be as much as 54% higher this winter compared to last winter across the U.S., according to the Associated Press.

The AP says that’s due to rising heating oil and natural gas prices, industry-wide. Their article also addresses inflation as a factor.

These programs can help qualifying people who are concerned about paying their utility bill this winter:

  1. LEAP (Low-income Energy Assistance Program)
  2. COPE for Colorado Springs Utilities customers financially impacted by a personal crisis.
  3. HEAP (Home Efficiency Assistance Program) Colorado Springs Utilities

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 car crash closes major Colorado Springs road.
Driver arrested for DUI after causing 8-car collision in Colorado Springs
Crime scene at Bonfoy and Boulder on Oct. 16, 2021.
Victim found dead from gunshot at scene of Springs traffic crash
Driver injures 9 including self in wrong-way crash near Monument
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Several hurt in shooting at Springs business overnight
Firefighters work to put out house fire in Colorado Springs.
5 people and a dog displaced after house fire Saturday night

Latest News

Colorado Springs woman deal with parosmia after having COVID-19
‘It’s all repulsive’: Colorado woman’s sense of smell distorted after having COVID-19
Von Miller and the Denver Broncos defense matches up with the Oakland Raiders offense, led by...
Broncos fall flat against Raiders 34-24 for third straight loss
Warmer Sunday
Warm & Breezy Monday
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti