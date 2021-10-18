Advertisement

Gen. Colin Powell dies at 84

(WKYT)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:11 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KKTV) - Gen. Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state, has died at the age of 84, his family announced on social media Monday morning.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family wrote.

Powell passed away from complications with COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated, his family said.

Powell, a four-star general, had a long and storied career in Washington, breaking many barriers in higher government for Black Americans. He was the first Black national security adviser during President Ronald Reagan’s second term, the youngest and first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush, and was President George W. Bush’s first secretary of state. In the 90s, he was briefly touted as a potential presidential candidate.

Powell infamously presented the Bush’s administration’s case for war in Iraq before the United Nations in 2003, something he later referred to as a “blot” on his record.

General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this...

Posted by General Colin L. Powell on Monday, October 18, 2021

