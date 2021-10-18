Advertisement

Fire that displaced 6 people, 3 dogs, started by space heater

The fire started around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2021, at a home near Academy and Flintridge.
The fire started around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2021, at a home near Academy and Flintridge.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:18 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that displaced six people and three dogs was started by a kerosene space heater.

The flames then spread rapidly, consuming much of the house in a matter of minutes.

“They reported over the radio they had heavy fire coming from the house,” said Lt. Joey Buttenwieser, one of the first firefighters to arrive at the home on Misty Drive Saturday night. “It quickly became a fully-involved fire, and our crews did go into a defensive stance after an initial attempt to go interior and attack the fire.”

“I live like a mile away and I heard a couple loud pops,” witness Chelsea Guilliford told 11 News. She was initially concerned because her sister, grandparents, and her daughter’s friend live on that street, so she drove over to make sure they were all okay.

“There was a lot of smoke,” she said of what she saw when she pulled up.

The six adults and the three pets in the house escaped without injury, Buttenwieser said. The house, however, was rendered unlivable, at least in the immediate future.

“There’s definitely a lot of damage to this structure, and it’s going to be untenable for quite some time.”

As the nights grow colder, firefighters stress the importance of safely using space heaters. Home heating equipment caused, on average, nearly 49,000 fires per year between 2014-2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Safety tips include not operating heaters around flammable objects or materials, placing heaters at least 3 feet away in an area where it’s unlikely to be knocked over, and never leaving the heater unattended.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 car crash closes major Colorado Springs road.
Driver arrested for DUI after causing 8-car collision in Colorado Springs
Crime scene at Bonfoy and Boulder on Oct. 16, 2021.
Victim found dead from gunshot at scene of Springs traffic crash
Driver injures 9 including self in wrong-way crash near Monument
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Several hurt in shooting at Springs business overnight
Firefighters work to put out house fire in Colorado Springs.
5 people and a dog displaced after house fire Saturday night

Latest News

11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Beware scammers posing as Amazon as holiday season approaches
Gen. Colin Powell, first Black secretary of state, dies at 84
Police at the scene of an early morning rollover on northbound I-25 near Cimarron on Oct. 18,...
Driver flees after crashing car on I-25 near Cimarron
Colorado Springs woman deal with parosmia after having COVID-19
‘It’s all repulsive’: Colorado woman’s sense of smell distorted after having COVID-19