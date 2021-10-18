Fire that displaced 6 people, 3 dogs, started by space heater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that displaced six people and three dogs was started by a kerosene space heater.

The flames then spread rapidly, consuming much of the house in a matter of minutes.

“They reported over the radio they had heavy fire coming from the house,” said Lt. Joey Buttenwieser, one of the first firefighters to arrive at the home on Misty Drive Saturday night. “It quickly became a fully-involved fire, and our crews did go into a defensive stance after an initial attempt to go interior and attack the fire.”

“I live like a mile away and I heard a couple loud pops,” witness Chelsea Guilliford told 11 News. She was initially concerned because her sister, grandparents, and her daughter’s friend live on that street, so she drove over to make sure they were all okay.

“There was a lot of smoke,” she said of what she saw when she pulled up.

The six adults and the three pets in the house escaped without injury, Buttenwieser said. The house, however, was rendered unlivable, at least in the immediate future.

“There’s definitely a lot of damage to this structure, and it’s going to be untenable for quite some time.”

As the nights grow colder, firefighters stress the importance of safely using space heaters. Home heating equipment caused, on average, nearly 49,000 fires per year between 2014-2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Safety tips include not operating heaters around flammable objects or materials, placing heaters at least 3 feet away in an area where it’s unlikely to be knocked over, and never leaving the heater unattended.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.