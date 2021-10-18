Driver flees after crashing car on I-25 near Cimarron

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver fled after crashing on northbound I-25 Monday morning -- ditching what police say may be a stolen car.

The rollover was reported near the Cimarron exit (141) at 2 a.m. No other vehicles were involved. It’s unknown if the driver was alone or accompanied by a passenger.

A police sergeant tells 11 News at the very least, the driver could face hit-and-run charges for leaving the scene of a crash, despite being the only car involved. Officers are investigating whether that car was stolen at some point before the rollover. No details about the make and model of the vehicle were provided.

The vehicle was towed from the scene just before the morning commute.

