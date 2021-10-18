Advertisement

Colorado woman, teen die after two vehicles collide on I-70

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (AP) - A teen girl and a woman from Colorado died after their vehicles collided on Interstate 70 in western Kansas early Saturday and several other people were hurt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Christina Satana of Pueblo, Colorado, was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Gove County before the collision. The crash happened roughly 300 miles east of Denver. Satana’s 1999 Chevrolet Suburban struck a 2012 Hyundai Sonata driven by 15-year-old Alexie Echo-Hawk of Mosca, Colorado. Satana and Echo-Hawk both died.

Three children who were riding in the Suburban and a 46-year-old passenger in the Hyundai suffered minor injuries.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

7 car crash closes major Colorado Springs road.
Driver arrested for DUI after causing 8-car collision in Colorado Springs
Crime scene at Bonfoy and Boulder on Oct. 16, 2021.
Victim found dead from gunshot at scene of Springs traffic crash
Driver injures 9 including self in wrong-way crash near Monument on I-25
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Several injured after shots were fired outside Colorado Springs bar
Colorado Springs woman deal with parosmia after having COVID-19
‘It’s all repulsive’: Colorado woman’s sense of smell distorted after having COVID-19

Latest News

space comm
WATCH: Sen. Bennet, Rep. Crow virtual call on Space Command investigation
space command
Space Command investigation results expected this spring
Air Force Space Command at Peterson Space Command (Formerly Peterson Air Force Base, Colo.)
Space Command investigation results expected this spring; Sen. Bennet and Rep. Crow discuss space operations
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation underway after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students faces at a Colorado Springs school