Broncos fall flat against Raiders 34-24 for third straight loss

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Broncos dropped their third straight game in a 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Empower Field in Denver.

Denver answered an opening touchdown by the Raiders with a score on their first possession via a 23 yard pass to Tim Patrick from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to tie the game 7-7 in the 1st quarter. But the Broncos offense bogged down after that and turned it over a total of four times on the afternoon.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 18-27 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns against a reeling Broncos defense that was No.1 in the NFL in scoring defense during a 3-0 start.

But the defense has struggled during the three game skid, highlighted by breakdowns in the secondary that led to 34 Raiders points. The Broncos staged a mini-rally after falling behind 24-7 but were not able to overcome a fumble and three interceptions by Bridgewater and a red-hot Raiders offense.

Bridgewater finished 35-49 for 334 yards and three touchdowns, with a chunk coming late in the game after the Raiders had built a 17 point lead. TE Noah Fant led the Broncos with 97 receiving yards and a touchdown.

It was an emotional win for Las Vegas following head coach John Gruden’s resignation during the week after offensive emails sent by Gruden throughout the week came to light in a report by the New York Times. The Broncos mustered no such emotion despite a capacity crowd at Empower Field and a rivalry game in the AFC West.

Denver (3-3) travels to Cleveland next Thursday night to face the Browns.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.