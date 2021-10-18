Advertisement

Broncos fall flat against Raiders 34-24 for third straight loss

Denver suffers four turnovers, Raiders rally following Gruden resignation
Von Miller and the Denver Broncos defense matches up with the Oakland Raiders offense, led by Derek Carr, at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday. (Source: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack/Jack Dempsey)
By Jon Wiener
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:22 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Broncos dropped their third straight game in a 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Empower Field in Denver.

Denver answered an opening touchdown by the Raiders with a score on their first possession via a 23 yard pass to Tim Patrick from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to tie the game 7-7 in the 1st quarter. But the Broncos offense bogged down after that and turned it over a total of four times on the afternoon.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 18-27 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns against a reeling Broncos defense that was No.1 in the NFL in scoring defense during a 3-0 start.

But the defense has struggled during the three game skid, highlighted by breakdowns in the secondary that led to 34 Raiders points. The Broncos staged a mini-rally after falling behind 24-7 but were not able to overcome a fumble and three interceptions by Bridgewater and a red-hot Raiders offense.

Bridgewater finished 35-49 for 334 yards and three touchdowns, with a chunk coming late in the game after the Raiders had built a 17 point lead. TE Noah Fant led the Broncos with 97 receiving yards and a touchdown.

It was an emotional win for Las Vegas following head coach John Gruden’s resignation during the week after offensive emails sent by Gruden throughout the week came to light in a report by the New York Times. The Broncos mustered no such emotion despite a capacity crowd at Empower Field and a rivalry game in the AFC West.

Denver (3-3) travels to Cleveland next Thursday night to face the Browns.

