Advertisement

Victim found dead from gunshot at scene of Springs traffic crash

Crime scene at Bonfoy and Boulder on Oct. 16, 2021.
Crime scene at Bonfoy and Boulder on Oct. 16, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are continuing to investigate how a person ended up fatally shot at a traffic crash Saturday night.

At the time of this writing, it’s not clear if the victim was shot prior to the collision. Police say the circumstances around the incident remain under investigation.

Officers and firefighters were called to Bonfoy Avenue and East Boulder Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a reported crash and found a man dead from a gunshot wound when they got on scene.

No further information has been released at the time of this writing. 11 News will continue to update the article as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 car crash closes major Colorado Springs road.
Driver arrested for DUI after causing 8-car collision in Colorado Springs
The crime scene on Montarbor took more than 12 hours to process.
Police: Domestic violence suspect shot after violent northeast Springs disturbance
Mother and baby carjacked in southeast Springs overnight
Firefighters work to put out house fire in Colorado Springs.
5 people and a dog displaced after house fire Saturday night
The building in which a massage parlor was located in Security. Police believe the business...
Tactics by undercover detective to bust alleged prostitution scheme do ‘cross the line,’ according to Colorado Springs police chief

Latest News

The crime scene on Montarbor took more than 12 hours to process.
Police: Domestic violence suspect shot after violent northeast Springs disturbance
7 car crash closes major Colorado Springs road.
Driver arrested for DUI after causing 8-car collision in Colorado Springs
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
Firefighters work to put out house fire in Colorado Springs.
5 people and a dog displaced after house fire Saturday night