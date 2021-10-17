Victim found dead from gunshot at scene of Springs traffic crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are continuing to investigate how a person ended up fatally shot at a traffic crash Saturday night.

At the time of this writing, it’s not clear if the victim was shot prior to the collision. Police say the circumstances around the incident remain under investigation.

Officers and firefighters were called to Bonfoy Avenue and East Boulder Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a reported crash and found a man dead from a gunshot wound when they got on scene.

No further information has been released at the time of this writing. 11 News will continue to update the article as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.