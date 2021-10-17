Several hurt in shooting at Springs business overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people were hospitalized following a shooting at a Springs business early Sunday morning.

Police say numerous shots were fired shortly after the business closed for the night, injuring multiple people. A sergeant tells 11 News detectives are still looking into whether the incident was random or if everyone involved knew each other.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting just after 2:15 a.m. Police have released little else on the incident, including the name of the business. The business is reportedly located on North Academy near Constitution just after 2:15 a.m.

No arrests have been made. All of the injured are expected to survive.

