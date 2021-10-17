Driver injures 9 including self in wrong-way crash near Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers suspect a driver was drunk and high when they crashed into a packed SUV while traveling the wrong way on I-25.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday just south of the County Line Road exit (163). State Patrol says the suspect driver was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and slammed head-on into an Acura MDX with eight people inside. The suspect was seriously hurt, as were some of the people in the Acura.

Based on things the suspect was saying at the scene, as well as evidence found in his car, troopers say they believe he was drinking and using pot before the collision.

The suspect has only been identified at this time as a man from Colorado Springs. The driver and passengers in the Acura are all from Denver.

Northbound I-25 was closed until about 7:30 a.m.

