5 people and a dog displaced after house fire Saturday night

Firefighters work to put out house fire in Colorado Springs.
Firefighters work to put out house fire in Colorado Springs.(CSFD)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:02 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire on the east side of the city at Fairview Circle Saturday night.

Smoke could be seen from several windows of the home as firefighters battled the blaze.

Firefighters tell 11 News they quickly got on scene and found smoke on the front and back of the home. They were able to get the fire under control and began working to ventilate smoke out of the home.

Crews say one adult, four children, and a dog will be displaced, as firefighters say the home is not livable due to smoke damage throughout the home.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are on scene working to find a cause.

This article will be updated as information comes in.

