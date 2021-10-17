Advertisement

Colorado State allows just 76 yards in win over New Mexico

In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 file photograph, the school logo of Cam the Ram is shown on the...
In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 file photograph, the school logo of Cam the Ram is shown on the field before Colorado State hosts Oregon State in Colorado State's new, on-campus stadium.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:34 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - David Bailey scored on two short runs, Cayden Camper kicked five field goals and the Colorado State defense allowed just 76 yards of offense in a 36-7 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.

The Rams allowed just 16 yards passing and 60 rushing to go with five sacks and two interceptions.

The 76 yards allowed marks the second-lowest total in team history.

Camper, who has made 16 of his past 17 field goal tries, also had five field goals against Toledo and kicked six against San Jose State in previous CSU victories.

CSU’s Todd Centeio was 16-of-25 passing for 289 yards.

