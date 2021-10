PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain boys tennis team is 4A co-state champions with Kent Denver.

The boys split the title on Saturday.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, this is the first tie since 1999, which was also the two same teams with the same coaches.

Congrats to them!

4A Boys tennis: Cheyenne Mountain rallies to share team title with Kent Denver via @DanMohrmann #copreps https://t.co/F2ng9Wm7n2 — CHSAA (@CHSAA) October 16, 2021

