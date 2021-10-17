Advertisement

A-Basin, Wolf Creek kick off Colorado’s 21-22 ski season

A-Basin opened its slopes Oct. 17, 2021, making it the second ski area in the state by just a matter of hours.
A-Basin opened its slopes Oct. 17, 2021, making it the second ski area in the state by just a matter of hours.(Ian Zimmerman/Arapahoe Basin)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:16 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Skiing is back in Colorado!

Arapahoe Basin and Wolf Creek kicked off the new season this weekend, the first ski areas to open in the state!

Wolf Creek earned the distinction of being first in the state with its Saturday opening, while A-Basin’s first chair went up Sunday morning.

Keystone Resorts says it’s not far behind!

While other Colorado resorts are planning to be up and running by or before Thanksgiving!

