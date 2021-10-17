A-Basin, Wolf Creek kick off Colorado’s 21-22 ski season

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Skiing is back in Colorado!

Arapahoe Basin and Wolf Creek kicked off the new season this weekend, the first ski areas to open in the state!

.⁦@Arapahoe_Basin⁩ is officially open for the season! Nate Dogg w/ the first chair- now 27 yrs in a row for him I believe? He camped out for two days to continue that legacy 😳⁦Things are warming up, should be a great day for some hot laps! @CBSDenver⁩ #4wx pic.twitter.com/lWTYCqXFEA — Jamie Leary (@JamieALeary) October 17, 2021

Wolf Creek earned the distinction of being first in the state with its Saturday opening, while A-Basin’s first chair went up Sunday morning.

Keystone Resorts says it’s not far behind!

Congrats to @WolfCreekSki2 & @arapahoe_basin on their openings this weekend! Winter is in the air & that has us feeling giddy like a kid in a candy shop. Our teams have been out putting the finishing touches on the mountain & we’re aiming to open with more than 40 acres very soon pic.twitter.com/mbWPtWPhEg — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) October 15, 2021

While other Colorado resorts are planning to be up and running by or before Thanksgiving!

