7 car crash closes major road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a 7 car crash that has northbound and southbound lanes of Academy Bl. shut down between Airport Road and Wentworth.

CSPD says officers on the scene are investigating this as a DUI crash. Officers confirm several people were taken to the hospital.

