7 car crash closes major road in Colorado Springs
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a 7 car crash that has northbound and southbound lanes of Academy Bl. shut down between Airport Road and Wentworth.
CSPD says officers on the scene are investigating this as a DUI crash. Officers confirm several people were taken to the hospital.
This article will be updated as information comes in.
