1 killed in crash near Pueblo’s Bessemer Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed in a crash near Bessemer Park early Sunday morning.

Pueblo police officers responded to the area of Northern Avenue and Cedar Street just after 2 a.m. The driver was dead at the scene.

Based on information with police, the driver appears to have been the only person involved in the collision. Police have not released any further information, so it’s unknown if speeding, a medical episode, or drugs/alcohol are suspected.

The driver has not been identified.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.