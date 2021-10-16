Polis orders flags at half-staff to mark National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis has order flags across Colorado at half-staff through Saturday to mark the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

“Gov. Jared Polis has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings and properties, from sunset tonight and through Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, to honor the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C. and to pay respect to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and their families,” his office said in a news release Friday.

The service is currently underway in D.C. and can be viewed below. The service honors law enforcement across the country who have died in the line of duty.

President Joe Biden issued the following proclamation on the service:

“In honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C., to remember and pay respect to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and their families, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions on Saturday, October 16, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

“IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fifteenth day of October, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.

“JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.”

Read more about the Washington, D.C. fallen officers’ memorial here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.