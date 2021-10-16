Advertisement

Persistent water vapor found on one of Jupiter’s moons

NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a...
NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of the Europa's atmosphere.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have found evidence of water in the atmosphere of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa.

NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of the Europa’s atmosphere.

Interestingly, the water vapor was only present in one hemisphere. It’s unknown why that’s the case.

Researchers used Hubble’s ultraviolet imaging to make the discovery.

NASA said Europa has a very smooth surface and the solid ice crust looks like cracked eggshell.

The interior has a global ocean with more water than found on Earth and could possibly harbor life.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The building in which a massage parlor was located in Security. Police believe the business...
Tactics by undercover detective to bust alleged prostitution scheme do ‘cross the line,’ according to Colorado Springs police chief
Standoff in Manitou Springs 10/14/21
4 in custody following shelter-in-place alert in Manitou Springs Thursday night
Torchy’s Tacos is coming to Colorado Springs!
Torchy’s Tacos coming to Colorado Springs, opening next week
File photo.
Colorado Springs man charged with distributing Fentanyl resulting in death
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Lead prosecutor in Barry Morphew Case is ‘moving on’

Latest News

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
1 shot during disturbance on Springs’ northeast side
Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Amber Alert: Milwaukee police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Clinton ‘doing fine’ and will be out of hospital soon