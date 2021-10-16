Mother and baby carjacked in southeast Springs overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A mother was thrown from her car and assaulted by three men, who then stole the vehicle.

Police say the victim sitting in her car with her infant early Saturday morning when the suspects approached.

“The suspects physically removed the female and her child from the vehicle and fled in the vehicle,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The woman was assaulted during the incident and suffered minor injuries. Her child was unharmed.

The suspects ditched the vehicle a short time later and it was recovered by police. The assailants have not been found at the time of this writing. Police have not released suspect descriptions.

The incident was reported on Gahart Drive just north of Airport and Murray around 1:50 a.m.

