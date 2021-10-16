Friday Night Endzone: Week 8 Highlights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We took special note of the contenders in Week 8 of the Friday Night Endzone!

In 2A, #2 ranked The Classical Academy (6-0) rolled past Woodland Park 41-0. #5 ranked Palmer Ridge (5-1) keeps their streak going and puts the hammer down on Air Academy 49-7 in 4A. #9 Fountain-Fort Carson cruised past Rampart 44-0.

Click below for a full recap of the night!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.