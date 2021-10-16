Advertisement

1 shot during disturbance on Springs’ northeast side

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are continuing to investigate an overnight disturbance that ended with two people injured.

Officers responded to Montarbor Drive near Dublin around 1 a.m. on reports of gunshots and found a large crime scene involving two homes.

Details are limited at the time of this writing, but a sergeant at the scene tells 11 News the incident started as a domestic disturbance and ended with a man and woman both hurt. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Neighbors say they heard a barrage of gunshots just before police showed up.

One person is in custody; it’s not known if that person is one of the two who was injured. The sergeant says a firefighter was involved but did not elaborate further.

As of 12:30 p.m., officers are still processing the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more.

