WATCH: D-49 Board of Education meeting Oct. 14

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four faculty members are no longer with District 49 and will be replaced with retired staff for the remainder of the school year.

The D-49 Board of Education discussed resignation and terminations of the employees Thursday night during their regularly scheduled board meeting.

All four are with Vista Ridge High School. The school offered no explanation, only stating in a letter to parents that the staff would not be returning to Vista Ridge this year and had “separated” from the school district.

“We know this is a difficult time of the year to experience a change; however we remain focused on continuing to make Vista Ridge High School a school focused on the success of students in preparing them for future success,” the letter said.

The four faculty members are Angela Duca, Brandon Monson, Sarah Ricci and Tracey Sousa. Duca, Monson and Ricci were administrators at Vista Ridge, and Sousa is the building administrative secretary.

