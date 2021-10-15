Torchy’s Tacos coming to Colroado Springs, opening next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Torchy’s Tacos is coming to Colorado Springs!

The popular “Austin-based craft fast-casual taco brand” is set to open on Wednesday, October 20. The new location will be at 1358 Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs.

This location marks the brand’s first location in Colorado Springs, and the ninth in the state, joining existing restaurants in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

“Colorado has some of the most loyal, die-hard Taco Junkies in the country, and it’s because of them that we’ve seen such incredible growth in the state since we opened our first Denver restaurant in 2016,” said G.J. Hart, CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “This new Colorado Springs location will allow us to reach even more Taco Junkies, and we look forward to connecting with the local community and serving up Damn Good Tacos this fall!”

The restaurant’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

In a press release, the company says they plan to open with safety measures in place, including frequent cleaning and sanitation, team member wellness checks, proper glove use and other steps to ensure guest and team member safety.

This location is currently hiring multiple positions, click here for an up-to-date list of open positions.

Click here to learn more information on Torchy’s Tacos.

