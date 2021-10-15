Tactics by undercover detective to bust alleged prostitution scheme do ‘cross the line,’ according to Colorado Springs police chief

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The tactics used by a law enforcement officer are being called into question following a report by 11 News Wednesday night.

11 News started digging into the arrest papers for a woman accused of prostituting and offering sexual services out of a massage parlor in Security. The suspect is facing multiple charges, including pimping and prostitution. Authorities believe the business she was running was a facade for a prostitution scheme. The business in question is Sutra Healing Center.

The suspect in this case spoke with Reporter Julie Martin, saying police made false allegations about her business. We started an 11 News Call For Action Investigation. The questionable tactics were performed by a detective with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office who was part of a task force.

In arrest papers 11 News obtained, CSPD was investigating the business for months. In September, police say they staged a party at a local Airbnb. Investigators say the suspect and four other women allegedly told the undercover officer they would perform full sex acts for money. On another occasion, the affidavit says the suspect performed a nude massage on one of the undercover detectives, alleging she continued to touch him inappropriately. Documents say the suspect told police she was engaging in “Tantra” with the clients, but admitted other girls would perform sex acts at her business. During the investigation, police say they found online sex advertisements that were posted by the suspect and ledgers that state she was allegedly trying to recruit girls to work for her at her parlor.

Court papers add the suspect owns another business, a sanctuary in Colorado Springs for adult and child survivors of human trafficking. The suspect is scheduled back in court in November. The suspect is currently out on bond.

The law enforcement officer, Detective Trey White, was working on a task force that works closely with CSPD in this investigation. Detective White has been employed with the sheriff’s office for 16 years and works in an undercover capacity. The sheriff’s office adds he is still employed and an internal investigation into the detective’s action is underway.

WARNING: GRAPHIC DETAILS BELOW.

The tactics in question are described below, an excerpt from the arrest papers:

“Shirley then provided Detective White a a tantra service with body slides, and Detective White paid $400.00 for the service. The service started with Detective White on his stomach. During this time Shirley rubbed her nude genitals on Detective White’s shoulder. Shirley then asked Detective White to turn over and lay on his back. Detective White did so. Shirley then proceeded to rub Detective White’s groin with her hands. During this time, she was brushing her hands in a suggestive manner. She also touched the base of his penis with her hands prior to rubbing her hands down his leg’s multiple times. Shirley proceeded to rub her nude breasts against Detective White’s body including his penis. Detective White then ended the massage with Shirley, but she was going to continue.”

When 11 News questioned the Colorado Springs Police Department about the tactics utilized, the chief responded with this:

“As the Chief of Police, I will always be transparent with the community. Those who call Colorado Springs home deserve nothing less. I was completely unaware that this was occurring within the Metro VNI multi-jurisdictional team, and I view the tactics used in this investigation as unacceptable. As soon as this was brought to my attention, I immediately halted all investigations of this nature. To answer the question on many community members’ minds, I want to strongly state that yes, this tactic does ‘cross the line’ when it comes to investigative strategies. I am appreciative of those who brought forward concerns and want the community members of Colorado Springs to know that this is an issue that is now being fully addressed.”

11 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

