Smith Farms Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off taking place this Saturday in Peyton

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - People will be able to check out some massive pumpkins while enjoying family activities this Saturday in Peyton!

The “Smith Farms Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off” is back in 2021. The event is taking place on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8310 Blue Gill Dr. in Peyton. Admission to the event is free.

On top of the pumpkin weigh off, there is a giant jumping pillow, corn pool, hay rides, and farm animals. The event is the perfect way to celebrate fall in the Centennial State!

Click here for more details on the event.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.