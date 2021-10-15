Advertisement

Smith Farms Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off taking place this Saturday in Peyton

Giant Pumpkins in Colorado (2019)
Giant Pumpkins in Colorado (2019)(KKTV/Tony Keith)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - People will be able to check out some massive pumpkins while enjoying family activities this Saturday in Peyton!

The “Smith Farms Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off” is back in 2021. The event is taking place on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8310 Blue Gill Dr. in Peyton. Admission to the event is free.

On top of the pumpkin weigh off, there is a giant jumping pillow, corn pool, hay rides, and farm animals. The event is the perfect way to celebrate fall in the Centennial State!

Click here for more details on the event.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The building in which a massage parlor was located in Security. Police believe the business...
Tactics by undercover detective to bust alleged prostitution scheme do ‘cross the line,’ according to Colorado Springs police chief
Standoff in Manitou Springs 10/14/21
4 in custody following shelter-in-place alert in Manitou Springs Thursday night
File photo.
Several people arrested for dealing drugs out of a Colorado Springs hotel
Postal worker killed in Colorado 10/13/21
Police: Ex-girlfriend arrested for killing postal worker in Colorado in front of mailboxes
Missing woman 9/23/21.
Remains of missing El Paso County woman found in Douglas County; cause of death is unknown

Latest News

Mayor John Suthers will give his seventh State of the City address Friday, October 15 at the...
WATCH: Mayor Suthers delivers the State of the City address Friday
Great weekend
Cool and sunny Friday
Great weekend
Great Weekend!
Standoff in Manitou Springs 10/14/21
4 in custody following shelter-in-place alert in Manitou Springs Thursday night