Advertisement

Shelter-in-place alert in Manitou Springs Thursday night

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was put in place Thursday night for part of Manitou Springs.

The area impacted was along 50 Manitou Avenue. The alert was put in place just after 9 p.m. and the following message was sent to residents nearby:

“There is law enforcement activity in the area of 50 Manitou Ave. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”

According to a spokesperson with the City of Manitou Springs, this all started when police received a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived in the area the suspect went into a nearby hotel or motel. Part of the building was evacuated. As of 10:15 p.m. the standoff was still active.

Click here to view a map of the impacted area and sign up for Peak Alerts to receive emergency notifications in El Paso and Teller Counties.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Postal worker killed in Colorado 10/13/21
Police: Ex-girlfriend arrested for killing postal worker in Colorado in front of mailboxes
FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs 10/12/21.
FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday
File photo.
Several people arrested for dealing drugs out of a Colorado Springs hotel
Deadly auto-ped crash in Aurora 10/13/21.
3 people dead, multiple injured following auto-ped crash in Aurora
John Ellis Fitzpatrick
Man suspected of killing his own father in Colorado Springs

Latest News

10/14/21
Shelter-in-place alert Thursday night in Manitou Springs
The building in which a massage parlor was located in Security. Police believe the business...
Tactics by undercover detective to bust alleged prostitution scheme do ‘cross the line,’ according to Colorado Springs police chief
Logo for an El Paso County School District.
WATCH: D-49 Board of Education meeting Oct. 14
D-20 logo.
WATCH: Academy District 20 Board of Education candidate forum