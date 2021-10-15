Shelter-in-place alert in Manitou Springs Thursday night

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was put in place Thursday night for part of Manitou Springs.

The area impacted was along 50 Manitou Avenue. The alert was put in place just after 9 p.m. and the following message was sent to residents nearby:

“There is law enforcement activity in the area of 50 Manitou Ave. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”

According to a spokesperson with the City of Manitou Springs, this all started when police received a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived in the area the suspect went into a nearby hotel or motel. Part of the building was evacuated. As of 10:15 p.m. the standoff was still active.

Click here to view a map of the impacted area and sign up for Peak Alerts to receive emergency notifications in El Paso and Teller Counties.

