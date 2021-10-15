Advertisement

Several law enforcement agencies help arrest man on charges of sexual exploitation of children Thursday

By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) executed a warrant near Link Road and Progress Drive in Fountain Thursday morning.

Officers say they found evidence that led to the arrest of 51-year-old Daniel Lee Atkinson of Fountain on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

The Fountain Police department’s Investigations and DICE units assisted in the search and arrest. The Fountain police department is an affiliate agency of the Colorado ICAC Task Force.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

