Remains of missing El Paso County woman found in Douglas County; cause of death is unknown

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Douglas County coroner was able to identify the human remains found recently off Highway 83 as a woman from El Paso County.

The coroner had to utilize dental records to discover the remains belonged to Sara Bayard. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has been asking for help with locating Bayard for months after she was last seen getting gas in Parker. Bayard was reported missing on July 4, last spoke to someone on June 27 and was last seen at a gas station on June 28. 11 News learned the remains belonged to Bayard on Oct. 14 through the coroner.

The investigation by the coroner for the cause of death has stalled out because there wasn’t enough body tissue, the remains were mostly bones.

Her remains were found Saturday near Highway 83 and N. Pinery Parkway in Douglas County.

“We would like to extend our sympathies to Sara’s family and friends,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release.

Bayard’s death was originally being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office did not elaborate Thursday night on whether or not they believed the death was suspicious. Call 719-520-6666 with any information that could help investigators.

Have you seen Sara Bayard? Last seen 06-28-21 at gas station in Parker, CO, driving a blue 2001 Buick Park Ave w/ CO plate BWE-652. It is believed she might be in Aurora, CO. 5’6”, 250 lbs. If you know of her whereabouts call 719-520-6666. @9NEWS @ParkerPolice @DenverChannel https://t.co/bxALXtqrgT pic.twitter.com/OWxBQLZFNL — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 24, 2021

