Pueblo Police arrest juvenille fugitive, another man facing charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say they have a “juvenile fugitive” in their custody.

Officers say they got information on October 14 regarding the whereabouts of a juvenile fugitive with an escape warrant from the Division of Youth Services. Police say he was originally sentenced to that facility for aggravated robbery and motor vehicle theft in August of 2020.

Detectives were able to locate the juvenile as the passenger in a stolen Honda Accord which was reported stolen on September 25, 2021. Detectives followed the car to the AutoZone parking lot near Highway 50 and Morris Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Cody Greenway. Greenway reportedly went into the AutoZone and the juvenile stayed in the car. Detectives then took Greenway into custody without alerting the juvenile.

The juvenile was taken into custody and officers found a fully loaded 9mm Hi-Point pistol on the floorboard of the vehicle. The juvenile reportedly told police the gun was his.

Greenway had two additional felony warrants (weapons offense and fraud) and was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was taken to the Pueblo County Jail.

The juvenile was arrested for several charges including, first-degree criminal trespass, possession of a weapon by a juvenile, restraining order violation and his escape warrant. He was booked into the Pueblo Youth Center. His identity has not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information is available.

