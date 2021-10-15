Pueblo County Health Department hopes to answer questions on booster shots

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Booster doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine are now widely available throughout Southern Colorado, but the Pueblo County Department of Public Health and Environment tells me that it still gets frequent questions about booster shots via its Covid-19 Hotline.

The booster doses are available to anyone over 65 who received their second does of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

It is also available to people age 12-64 who have underlying medical conditions, or live live in high-risk environments like long-term care facilities that received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

People age 12-64 who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago who work a high-risk occupation are also eligible.

These doses are available at several locations including local pharmacies, the state vaccination bus, and the drive-through vaccination clinic at the Pueblo Mall.

The effectiveness of the original dose of the vaccine can decrease over time, and booster shots are one way that the most vulnerable people can raise immunity levels.

Covid cases continue to increase in Pueblo County. The county has a positivity rate of 6.8% and over the last seven days there have been 347 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar told me that these booster shots can serve as another tool in our belt in the fight against the virus.

Booster doses of the Moderna vaccine were approved for use by the FDA earlier today.

