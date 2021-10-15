Advertisement

MISSING: Soldier last seen in California, may have been driving to Oklahoma

Pvt. Diana Rubiojuarado
Pvt. Diana Rubiojuarado(Fort Sill)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KKTV) - Officials at Fort Sill in Oklahoma are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing soldier.

According a post on the Fort Sill Twitter account, Private Diana Rubiojurado was last seen by family in Salinas, California. 11 News partner KSWO is reporting the family of Rubiojurado believes she was going to return to Fort Sill by car. She failed to report to work on Tuesday.

She may be driving a four-door green Nissan Altima Hybrid with California license plate 8spz905. Call (580) 442-2101/2103. with any information.

