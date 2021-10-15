Mayor Suthers to deliver State of the City address Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mayor John Suthers will give his seventh State of the City address Friday, October 15 at the Broadmoor.

Mayor Suthers will reportedly speak on our community’s resiliency through the pandemic, the city’s infrastructure, and economic improvements, along with several other accomplishments, as well as some of the communities current challenges.

The State of the City address is expected to begin around 11:30 a.m and go until 1 p.m.

