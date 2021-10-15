Man facing DUI charges for crash early Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in the hospital Friday after reportedly driving under the influence.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Rockrimmon Boulevard. and I-25. Colorado Springs police say a white Dodge pick-up had driven off an embankment on the eastside of the intersection.

The driver was reportedly the only one in the truck and was taken to the hospital.

Police officers say the Dodge Ram was heading eastbound on Rockrimmon Boulevard at a high speed when it drove under the I-25 overpass and through the guardrail. The truck then fell down the embankment near a parking lot on Mark Dabling Boulevard.

The driver of the truck was reportedly driving under the influence at the time of the crash and was arrested. Police identified the driver as Jeremy Boyd.

The Major Crash Team responded to assume the investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.