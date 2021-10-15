Advertisement

Man facing DUI charges for crash early Friday morning

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in the hospital Friday after reportedly driving under the influence.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Rockrimmon Boulevard. and I-25. Colorado Springs police say a white Dodge pick-up had driven off an embankment on the eastside of the intersection.

The driver was reportedly the only one in the truck and was taken to the hospital.

Police officers say the Dodge Ram was heading eastbound on Rockrimmon Boulevard at a high speed when it drove under the I-25 overpass and through the guardrail. The truck then fell down the embankment near a parking lot on Mark Dabling Boulevard.

The driver of the truck was reportedly driving under the influence at the time of the crash and was arrested. Police identified the driver as Jeremy Boyd.

The Major Crash Team responded to assume the investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Several people arrested for dealing drugs out of a Colorado Springs hotel
The building in which a massage parlor was located in Security. Police believe the business...
Tactics by undercover detective to bust alleged prostitution scheme do ‘cross the line,’ according to Colorado Springs police chief
Standoff in Manitou Springs 10/14/21
4 in custody following shelter-in-place alert in Manitou Springs Thursday night
Postal worker killed in Colorado 10/13/21
Police: Ex-girlfriend arrested for killing postal worker in Colorado in front of mailboxes
Missing woman 9/23/21.
Remains of missing El Paso County woman found in Douglas County; cause of death is unknown

Latest News

Mayor Suthers State of the City 2021
WATCH: Mayor Suthers to deliver State of the City address Friday
Arrest photo for Cody Greenway
Pueblo Police arrest juvenille fugitive, another man facing charges
Lead prosecutor in Barry Morphew Case is “moving on”
Quiet weather takes hold this weekend
Cool and sunny Friday