Man arrested for burglary charges in Pueblo
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:13 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police responded to a burglary Tuesday morning near Bonforte Boulevard and Jerry Murphy Boulevard.
During the investigation, officers were able to arrest 35-year-old Michael Estes. He was booked on several warrants and burglary charges.
No other information was available at the time this article was written. We will update this as more information becomes available.
