Man arrested for burglary charges in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police responded to a burglary Tuesday morning near Bonforte Boulevard and Jerry Murphy Boulevard.

During the investigation, officers were able to arrest 35-year-old Michael Estes. He was booked on several warrants and burglary charges.

No other information was available at the time this article was written. We will update this as more information becomes available.

On 10-12-21 at 3:19 am officer Sabrina Stetler responded to a burglary in the 1200 blk of Bonforte Blvd. With a thorough investigation, Michael Estes (35) was arrested and booked into PCDC on several warrants and the Burglary. #ppdnews #pueblonews pic.twitter.com/SCUKFNLELz — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) October 15, 2021

